Louisiana guidelines for reopening schools during pandemic

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s Department of Education has released 16 pages of reopening guidelines for the 2020-21 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They include requirements for face masks and frequent hand washing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Whether there’s band and chorus will depend on the state’s reopening status.

The guidelines recommend one laptop or tablet for every student, and say each district should have plans for all-classroom, all-distance and hybrid teaching.

Department spokesman Ted Beasley says two pages are state health department safety requirements.

The rest are “best practice” suggestions for which each district has the final say.