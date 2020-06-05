Louisiana Fire Marshal urging businesses to follow Phase 2 reopening regulations

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office wants businesses to follow the rules as they reopen for Phase Two of the coronavirus recovery.

A complete list of rules is available on the opensafely.la.gov website, but here are a few of the requirements.

Churches are limited to 50% capacity and any groups must consist of members of the same household. Also, there must be six feet of distance between individual people or groups. No physical contact is permitted as part of church services, and no crowds are allowed in or around the church while entering or exiting.

Restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and microbreweries are limited to 50% capacity. Bars and nightclubs without LDH food service certificates are limited to 25% capacity. Tables must be six feet apart unless a person is seated between two tables, then the distance should be eight feet. If tables are arranged so that two people are seated back-to-back, the tables must be ten feet apart. Table service is allowed, but self-serve buffets and other similar food service stations are not permitted.

Businesses are not permitted to have indoor live music performances, but a DJ is allowed. Outdoor live entertainment must maintain a six foot distance and a two foot aisle space between the entertainment and the audience.

Malls may be open with 50% capacity, as long as the number of people does not exceed one person per 60 square feet of mall building or retail store. Food court restaurants must follow guidelines established for other restaurants, including seating.

Fitness clubs may operate at 50% capacity with the same 60 foot rule as malls. A six foot spacing rule between all people, both workers and members, should be enforced. Hot tubs and saunas may also operate as long as they maintain six feet of distance between unrelated small groups of people.

Tattoo, massage, and esthetician businesses can operate at 50% capacity while maintaining at least six feet of distance between unrelated small groups of people. Contact between workers and customers must be limited to services and should be as minimal as possible. Also, workers should wear masks, and they should wear gloves when touching products, money and credit cards. If gloves are not available, workers should use hand sanitizer after completing each task and after customer check-out.

These are just some of the requirements for the businesses listed above. Also, there are additional requirements for playgrounds and playcenters, movie theaters, libraries and other operations. Some must also file reopening plans with the state.

Again, to see all the requirements, visit the opensafely.la.gov website.