LIST: Louisiana events canceled or postponed in wake of recent coronavirus surge

As the recent COVID-19 surge continues in Louisiana, organizers with several of the state’s most popular events have decided to call off or postpone festivities.
- Andouille Fest 2021 — CANCELED
- Had been scheduled for October 15 through 17
- 2022 plans have not been announced
- Visit www.sjbparish.gov for the latest on this event
- Angola Prison Rodeo — CANCELED
- Was scheduled for every Sunday in October
- Rodeo’s arts and crafts fair also canceled
- Follow the event’s Facebook page for the latest updates
- Beignet Fest 2021 — CANCELED
- Planned for September 25, 2021
- 2022 dates have not yet been announced
- Visit beignetfest.com for more information
- BUKU: Planet B Festival 2021 — CANCELED
- 2022 festival scheduled for March 25-26
- Stay updated by connecting with BUKU on the event website or Facebook page
- French Quarter Festival — CANCELED
- September 30 through October 2, 2021
- April 21-24, 2022
- Visit the event Facebook page for more information
- Fried Chicken Festival 2021 — CANCELED
- Was planned for October 23-24, 2021
- 2022 dates have not been announced
- Visit friedchickenfestival.com for more information
- Greater New Orleans AFL-CIO Labor Day Picnic — CANCELED
- Follow the group’s Facebook page for more information
- Gretna Fest — CANCELED
- Was scheduled for October 21-23
- Organizers say 2021 event will not be rescheduled
- 2022 dates set for October 7-9
- For more information, follow the City of Gretna Facebook page
- Hot August Night — POSTPONED
- Originally scheduled for August 27
- The postponed date has not yet been announced
- Visit the event website for the latest
- Jazz Fest 2021 — CANCELED
- Was rescheduled to October 8 –17, 2021 earlier this year but has since been canceled
- Next year’s dates are scheduled for April 29 – May 8, 2022
- Visit nojazzfest.com or the event’s Facebook page for the latest updates
- Lake Pontchartrain Wooden Boat Festival — CANCELED
- Was scheduled for September 25-26, 2021
- Dates for 2022 festival have not yet been announced
- Visit the event’s website for the latest information
- LDWF National Hunting and Fishing Day — CANCELED
- Series of events scheduled for Sept. 25 now canceled
- Visit the LDWF’s Facebook page for more information
- Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival — CANCELED
- Was scheduled for September 17-18, 2021
- Next year’s dates are September 16 – 17, 2022
- Visit meatpiefestival.com for the latest updates
- Zoo-To-Do for Kids — POSTPONED
- Originally planned for Friday, September 10, 2021
- Rescheduled to Friday, November 12, 2021
- The 2021 Lexus Vehicle Raffle and Luxury Raffle drawings will occur as planned
- Stay up-to-date on the latest by keeping up with the Audobon Zoo Facebook page and website