Louisiana elections moved back several weeks

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation moving Louisiana’s elections back at the request of the Secretary of State.

The COVID-19 outbreak in the state originally caused Gov. Edwards to move the elections on March 13.

The June 20, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary election in Louisiana has been rescheduled for July 11, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The July 25, 2020 election is rescheduled for August 15, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

To view the signed proclamation, click here.