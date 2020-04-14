Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Louisiana elections moved back several weeks

Coronavirus

by: , Amy Boraks

Posted: / Updated:
state-capitol-flag-400×225

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation moving Louisiana’s elections back at the request of the Secretary of State.

The COVID-19 outbreak in the state originally caused Gov. Edwards to move the elections on March 13.

The June 20, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary election in Louisiana has been rescheduled for July 11, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The July 25, 2020 election is rescheduled for August 15, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

To view the signed proclamation, click here.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News