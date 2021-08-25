Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed the death of an infant from COVID-19, Gov. Edwards responds

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health just recently announced a COVID-19 related death of an infant. Over the past several weeks, there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases detected in children.

Governor Edwards released the following comment as a response to this tragedy:

Each COVID-19 death in Louisiana has been heart wrenching, but the loss of such a young child, who could not be vaccinated yet, is tragic and a stark reminder of the difficult circumstance we are in throughout Louisiana. Right now, we are seeing younger people hospitalized. They are getting sicker than in the previous surge and, unfortunately some of them may die. Already, this week, we have confirmed 6,146 COVID cases in children and last week there were 63 pediatric cases of COVID admitted to the hospital. Even children who are not hospitalized or very sick are contagious. “The Delta variant, which now accounts for all of the COVID cases in our state, is far more contagious than previous strains of COVID as our strained hospitals prove. We have hope in the form of safe and effective vaccines, but only if many more of us who are eligible and able to actually take them and only if we slow the spread of this illness through masking and distancing as well. All Louisianans, regardless of their age or health status, are worthy of our care and attention. Every person lost to this virus, young or old, leaves a hole in the fabric of our communities. Governor John Bel Edwards

According to a press release, a child has not died from COVID in Louisiana in more than six months. In total, 11 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana