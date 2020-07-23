Louisiana crosses threshold of 100K confirmed virus cases

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana has now reported more than 101,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That makes it the 12th state with at least 100,000 cases, and by far the least populous of those states.

The biggest hospital in the Baton Rouge area said Thursday that COVID-19 patients made up about 16% of its total but about one-third of all patients who are in intensive care.

Officials with Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center say that with so many patients in ICUs, the hospital has had to stop taking intensive care patients from outside the capital region