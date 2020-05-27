Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations dip below 800

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test […]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana has climbed to about 38,500 as testing continues to increase.

However, the number of people hospitalized with the disease caused by the new coronavirus has fallen below 800 for the first time since late March.

A falling hospitalization rate is one of the factors state officials use to decide how and when restrictions on public gatherings and business can be eased. The death toll in the state from the disease rose to 2,617, up by 21 from Tuesday.

Officials say at least 28,700 people have recovered from the disease.