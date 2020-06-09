Louisiana COVID-19 contact tracers having trouble getting info

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards says the state’s effort to stop the spread of coronavirus has run into a wall.

Contact tracers – the people who try to connect the dots between coronavirus patients and the people they’ve come in contact with – are having trouble getting information.

“I’m not going to say it’s thwarting our efforts,” Edwards said. “We just know it’s limiting the effectiveness of those efforts at this time. We hope that as we continue to emphasize the importance of contact tracing, and what those individuals’ roles are in that overall effort, that there will be more support and more cooperation.”

The governor says in some cases, the problem is as simple as people not answering the phone when contact tracers call them.