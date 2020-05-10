Louisiana COVID-19 cases reach 31,600, with 2,213 deaths

BATON ROUGE – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 31,600 today, while the number of people who have died from the virus rose to 2,213.

That’s an increase of 183 cases and 19 deaths over the last 24 hours, according to numbers released daily by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in cases, with 6,709. Orleans Parish still leads the state in deaths, however, with 468 compared to 397 in Jefferson.

The statewide numbers will be updated tomorrow at noon.

