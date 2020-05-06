Louisiana COVID-19 cases reach 30,399

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, network issues impacted the LDH COVID-19 reporting system for positive cases from labs and deaths.

As of 3:45 p.m. LDH has updated the number of positive cases.

The number of reported deaths will be updated as soon as the issues have been resolved.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers at 3:45 p.m. today.

The total number of cases statewide reached 30,399.

Of the 30,399 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,465 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 187 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH believes more than 20,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The next update will come on Thursday at noon.