Louisiana COVID-19 cases reach 12,496, with 409 deaths

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Health updated the number of COVID-19 cases statewide at noon.

There are now 12,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, with 409 deaths. Those numbers rose from 10,297 cases and 370 deaths 24 hours ago.

Another key number that Governor John Bel Edwards has been focusing in on recently is the number of people who have been hospitalized by the coronavirus. That number stands at 1,707 hospitalizations today, with 535 of those patients currently on ventilators.

There have been 3,966 cases and 153 deaths in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish has had 3,008 cases and 95 deaths.

Nearly 55,000 commercial tests have been completed so far. The LDH has completed 4,194 tests.

Sixty-one of the state’s 64 parishes have reported cases of COVID-19, although Edwards has said repeatedly that the virus is present in every parish, even if the official reports have not shown that information.

The statewide numbers will be updated again tomorrow at noon.