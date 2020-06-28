Louisiana COVID-19 cases jump 1,467 since Friday, with 9 additional deaths

BATON ROUGE – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana jumped by over 1,400 since the last time the Louisiana Department of Health reported on the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

A power outage prevented an updating of the numbers on June 27, leaving the June 26 numbers as the last reported total before today’s noon update, according to the LDH.

The statewide death toll rose by nine since Friday’s total of 3,077. There have now been a total of 3,086 deaths statewide that are attributed to COVID-19.

Stay tuned to WGNO for complete coverage of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.