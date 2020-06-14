Louisiana coronavirus numbers continue to rise: 336 new cases and 10 more deaths

BATON ROUGE – The latest Louisiana coronavirus numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health once again show a steady rise in the number of new cases and deaths across the state.

There are now 46,619 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. That’s an increase of 336 cases from the 46,283 cases reported yesterday.

Ten additional deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state from 2,891 on June 13 to 2,901 on June 14.

The number of hospitalized patients rose from 542 yesterday to 556 24 hours later. Of those patients who are hospitalized, the number on ventilators held steady at 76 on both days.

The LDH now estimates that 481,805 coronavirus patients have recovered statewide.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.