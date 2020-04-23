Louisiana coronavirus cases reach 25,739 with 1,540 deaths

BATON ROUGE – The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana continued to climb today, according to new numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

There have been 25,739 confirmed cases as of noon today. That’s up 481 from yesterday’s total.

The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus also rose, from 1,473 yesterday to 1,540 today. That’s an increase of 67 deaths in 24 hours.

It’s also the first time the number of coronavirus deaths in Louisiana has topped 1,500.

Orleans Parish has reported 6,263 cases and 387 deaths. That’s up 54 cases and 20 deaths from yesterday’s totals.

Jefferson Parish also saw an increase of cases and deaths, with 5,929 cases and 306 deaths. That’s up 69 cases and 9 deaths overnight.

Over 1,700 coronavirus patients remain hospitalized, with 274 of those patients on respirators. That’s a decrease of 20 hospitalizations and 13 patients on respirators compared to yesterday.

