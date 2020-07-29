Louisiana Children’s Museum to close, move activities online

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Children’s Museum has decided to move to virtual and off-site programs.

Beginning Monday, August 17, the museum will not be allowing daily visits until, “families are more confident about the health of the community,” according to a statement posted to the museum’s website.

“Closing for daily visits is an extremely difficult but necessary business decision,” the statement reads. “Many of you have expressed your confidence and appreciation for the extensive health and safety protocols we have put in place, however there are many families who are not quite ready to venture out in the numbers we need to deliver a quality experience and support our daily operation.”

They are looking into the possibility of off-site small group programs and virtual experiences.

“While our doors will be closed, LCM will remain active and engaged with our members and families,” according to the statement. “We will find new, meaningful and innovative ways to deliver our mission in the weeks and months ahead as we count down the days until we can gather together, hug one another, and focus on creating joy for children and families within our Museum once again.”

You can still visit until the 17, but specifically-timed tickets must be purchased online in advance to ensure proper social-distance guidelines.