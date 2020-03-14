Louisiana Children’s Museum to close March 16 – April 12

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Children’s Museum is closing its doors starting March 16 and plans to reopen April 13 per Governor Edwards’ mandate to close K-12 public schools across our state.

The following statement was released:

In keeping with our mission, we will continue to offer ways for families to engage in healthy ways during this stressful time through our weekly e-newsletter and social media channels: Facebook and Instagram.

Although the museum will not be open, we will continue connecting with families virtually. Each week we will highlight a different topic complete with activities for children as well as tips for caregivers.

As families adjust to new schedules and routines, it’s important to remember that children “read” the anxiety of their adult caregivers. Calming explanations, predictability, and dependability around regular routines give them comfort and support. For information on how to talk with your children about COVID-19, please visit:

The well-being of children and families is at the core of what we do every day, and recent events haven’t changed that for us. As always, we continue serving the community through engagement, learning, play, and care.