Louisiana: Cases up, hospitalizations dip as reopenings near

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana health officials are reporting another 400 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 34 newly reported deaths related to the disease caused by the virus.
With the total number of tests in the state surpassing 393,000, the number of positive cases hit 40,746 Tuesday. The death toll was 2,724.
The number of current cases resulting in hospitalization continues to fall. It was 639 in the midday Tuesday figures, down from 661 on Monday.
That’s a trend that contributed to the state’s decision to allow reopenings Friday of bars, massage facilities, bowling alleys and some other businesses closed when the state was a COVID-19 hot spot.