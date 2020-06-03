Louisiana: Cases up, hospitalizations dip as reopenings near

Employees Elise Bourg , right, and Emily Martinez, fold menus at Charles Seafood Restaurant, serving customers indoors for the first time since the state shutdown, in Harahan, La., Friday, May 15, 2020. Once a hot spot for coronavirus infections, Louisiana is officially easing up Friday on economically devastating business closures and public gathering restrictions that Gov. John Bel Edwards credits with slowing the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana health officials are reporting another 400 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 34 newly reported deaths related to the disease caused by the virus.

With the total number of tests in the state surpassing 393,000, the number of positive cases hit 40,746 Tuesday. The death toll was 2,724.

The number of current cases resulting in hospitalization continues to fall. It was 639 in the midday Tuesday figures, down from 661 on Monday.

That’s a trend that contributed to the state’s decision to allow reopenings Friday of bars, massage facilities, bowling alleys and some other businesses closed when the state was a COVID-19 hot spot.