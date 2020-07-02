Louisiana businesses can apply for virus grants on July 28

FILE – In this July 12, 2017 file photo, former state Rep. John Schroder, R-Covington, speaks after completing his paperwork to run for state treasurer, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana’s State Treasurer Schroder says some small businesses harmed by the coronavirus pandemic should start seeing grants from a $300 million federally financed program as soon as next month. The money is part of $1.8 billion in direct congressional relief that Louisiana received to respond to COVID-19. Schroder told lawmakers Monday, June 22, 2020, that he hopes to have distributed all of the aid over a few months. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will start accepting applications July 28 from small businesses seeking up to $15,000 grants to help with coronavirus expenses.

Treasurer John Schroder said Wednesday that he will use three contractors to help run the program, which will hand out at least $260 million in grants.

The grants are aimed at helping businesses that had to stop operating or otherwise incurred costs because of the virus outbreak.

More than 450,000 Louisiana businesses are estimated to be eligible — far more than the state can afford to give grants. Grants for the first 21 days only will be available to businesses that didn’t receive other federal aid.