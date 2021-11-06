Louisiana business industry CEO releases statement on vaccine mandate

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) President and CEO Stephen Waguespack gave a statement President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for private companies. The news was announced in a press release on Friday, Nov. 5.

The Biden administration states that private companies with more than one hundred employees are to receive the COVID-19 vaccination or face weekly testing.

Companies and employees that do not follow the vaccination mandate will face a $13,600 fine per employee and another $136,000 for “willful violation.”

In response to the vaccination mandate, Waguespack released the following statement:

“LABI has encouraged voluntary vaccinations from the beginning, and that hasn’t changed. I’ve been vaccinated, and I would encourage you and your family to consult with your doctor about getting the shot as well. Getting vaccinated is the quickest way to end this pandemic and keep our communities safe from COVID-19. However, the Biden administration utilizing OSHA to mandate that employers track their employee’s vaccination status is an alarming display of governmental overreach. These rules will place a massive amount of cost, confusion and liability on companies at a time where workers are in short supply, the supply chain is in chaos and Main Street is still recovering from the economic shutdown of 2020. It’s not a private company’s job to be the vaccine police. We strongly urge the administration to swiftly reverse course and instead pursue a more market-based approach to enhance vaccination awareness and utilization.” Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) President and CEO Stephen Waguespack