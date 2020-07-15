Louisiana board sets minimum standards for school reopenings

Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley speaks to the House Education Committee about regulations governing the reopening of K-12 schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, July 13, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Teachers and students will have to wear face coverings as much as possible. Schools will be limited to visitors. And classrooms for young students could become the equivalent of a one-room schoolhouse.

Those provisions are included in new coronavirus regulations for Louisiana schools approved Tuesday by the state’s top school board.

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education adopted the minimum safety standards for schools reopening this fall a day before the deadline set by state lawmakers.

The rules include a mask mandate for students in grades 3 through 12. But that regulation has language applying the face coverings “to the greatest extent possible and practical.”