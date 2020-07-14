Louisiana attorney general has coronavirus, is in quarantine

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is quarantining himself after testing positive for the coronavirus.

His spokesman said Tuesday that the prominent state Republican has no symptoms of COVID-19, but that he’s taking medications prescribed by his doctor and isolating at his property in Louisiana.

Landry spokesman Millard Mule told The Associated Press the attorney general got tested for the coronavirus because he had planned to attend events with Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday.

Pence’s trip to Louisiana is meant to focus on the pandemic response just as the state sees a resurgence in coronavirus infections.