State announces child care assistance program for Louisiana health care workers

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Education announced a program to help support health care personnel with child care amidst the fourth Covid-19 surge.

The Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) is open to families of Tier 1 or 2 hospital setting employees.

The program provides access to subsidized care for children ages 12 for both childcare centers and certified, registered in-home providers for 12 months.

The application process includes submitting an online form and providing a signed letter of employment and title including a hospital letterhead.

Beginning Monday, families can submit their applications for the CCAP. Submissions will be expedited.

Essential hospital personnel include the following titles:

Nurses, LPN, RN, APRN

Nursing Assistants – Medical Assistants, Aides, Personal Care Attendants

Therapists – OT, PT, Respiratory

Mental Health, Social Worker, Counselors

Emergency Medical Technicians

Laboratory Staff

Nutritional Staff

Janitorial Services

Other employees that provide direct care

LDE reports that applications will be accepted through October 31, 2021. Upon approval,

Upon approval, certified families will be valid for 12 months. The Department will continue to monitor the need of the situation and reassess applications.

If essential hospital personnel need care during hours that do not fit traditional child care hours (including nighttime care), LDE adds that they may have someone become a CCAP certified in-home provider and come into their home to provide care.

For more information, contact LDECCAP@la.gov.

