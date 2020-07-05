Louisiana adds more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases over Fourth of July weekend

BATON ROUGE – After taking a day off to commemorate the Fourth of July holiday, the Louisiana Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers today.

Since the numbers were last reported on July 3, there have been an additional 1,934 cases in Louisiana. There have now been 65,226 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state.

Ten additional deaths have been reported statewide over the same time period, bringing the total of deaths up to 3,180.

There are now 926 coronavirus patients that are currently hospitalized. That’s an increase of 74 hospitalizations since July 3.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are now on a ventilator has also increased, from 93 on July 3 to 105 today.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.