Local surgeon asks college football teams to take his message to heart

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A flag was thrown Tuesday on college football’s uncertain future.

Two of the “Power Five” conferences bowed out of playing football this fall.

The Big 10 and Pac 12 said no to college football in 2020.

Reports show at least five Big Ten Conference athletes have a rare heart condition linked to the Coronavirus called myocarditis.

Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Antoine Keller says, “symptoms like shortness of breath or decreased exercise tolerance can certainly be referable to a myocarditis type syndrome.”

Keller says that you can have long lasting symptoms of COVID-19 that effect your heart long after your recovery.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey appeared on the Dan Patrick Show saying SEC student athletes are in a much healthier situation.

Sankey said, “our medical advisory group has said yes, we can continue to go forward. Were that advice to change would certainly be a stopping point.”

LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron told FOX News that he supports the commissioner.



Coach O said, “our players feel safe on campus. We only have a few players that are sick right now. They get the best care. Our players want to play. I do believe the SEC wants to play.”



As teams work not to fumble away a fall season, medical experts hope they take their advice all the way.



“Each institution is going to have to make up their mind on how stringent they will be on requirements for the athletes,” according to Dr. Keller.