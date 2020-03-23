Local seamstress shows how to make your own surgical mask

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The CDC recommends that you don’t wear a mask unless you are feeling sick. But if you are sick and you can’t find a mask, what can you do?

A local seamstress in the movie industry, Karen Clark, may have an answer. She is sewing masks and donating them to a local nurse.

“Since there is a shortage of masks, it would be wise for those that know how to sew to sit there and make masks while they’re at home, being socially distant, and hand them out to neighbors, friends, or whoever needs them,” says Karen.

She also says the masks are not officially approved by the CDC. But, in a pinch they are better than nothing if you need one. And, they can be washed.

For now Karen is using fabric she bought for future projects. She showed us how to make these masks. She recommends 100% cotton fabric, lightweight non-woven interfacing, and pipe cleaners or an aluminum baking pan to make the nose clip. Depending on your sewing skills, each mask can take approximately 20 to 30 minutes to complete.

Click here to download a pattern for her mask.