Pharmacy booked up on COVID vaccine appointments, LSU fans fill up appointments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Bocage Pharmacist Dr. Jared Binney said the store is booked up on COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

“We’re booked out about a week, a week and a half,” he said.

According to Binney, the pharmacist saw an influx of people wanting the shot after LSU announced Tiger fans need proof of vaccination.

LSU sophomore Mathew Vesely said the pandemic robbed him of his full freshman year experience. He got the shot so he can safely attend class and cheer on the tigers.

“It keeps people inside the stadium safe so I see it as a win-win,” Vesely said.

Another student, Marceyas Fernandez said his peers are looking to make an appointment after the university’s announcement.

Fernandez got the shot months ago so he can go to fall games with his father.

“If getting the vaccine helps people… that’s what I’m going to do,” he said.

Bocage Pharmacy is administering 30 to 40 shots a day. Binney said this number is close to when the vaccine first became available.

“It feels like January, I think we are actually doing more from when we first got the vaccine,” he said.

The increase of vaccine appointments also has to do with the FDA fully approving the Pfizer vaccine and more employers mandating the shot.

Binney said some of his patients were motivated to get the shot after witnessing more people impacted by the delta variant.

“We have families of five or six come in, I’m going to the car to give it to them sometimes. It’s crazy to think that many people didn’t get it, but I am glad to see they are coming to get it now,” Binney said.

Bocage Pharmacy carries Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson doses.

More information on the COVID-19 vaccine is available here.