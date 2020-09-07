Local parishes want businesses to reopen

COVINGTON – St. Tammany Parish has joined Jefferson Parish in asking the governor to allow their local businesses to reopen if their parish government deems it safe.

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper is joining Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano in demanding Governor Edwards allow their offices to reopen businesses.

The governor says that he’s following the White House coronavirus regulations.

However, Edwards says that if the case data looks better this week he may make the decision to let the entire state move into phase three by Friday.