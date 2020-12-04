Local hospitals prepare to store coronavirus vaccine in sub-zero temperatures

NEW ORLEANS – Area hospitals are preparing to store the coronavirus vaccine once supplies arrive.

One of the vaccines must be kept at nearly 80 degrees below zero.

LCMC Health has purchased three ultra low temperature freezers at its hospitals in preparation. Each can hold thousands of doses of the vaccine.

Doctors with University Medical Center say once the vaccine is removed from the freezer it can be kept in regular refrigerators for five days.

