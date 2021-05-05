Local deputy and veteran on the way home “after winning the fight of his life against COVID-19”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Sgt. Charles Warren was in the hospital for almost 150 days fighting COVID-19.
Sgt. Warren “was placed on a ventilator, coded several times, experienced many ups and downs, however, managed to fight his way back home,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Warren has spent almost a month at the Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital.
At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, Sgt. Warren is heading home from the local inpatient physical rehabilitation hospital.
The almost 30-year member of law enforcement is going to spend time recovering at home.
Sgt. Warren is a retired veteran who has been deployed four times.