Local deputy and veteran on the way home “after winning the fight of his life against COVID-19”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Sgt. Charles Warren was in the hospital for almost 150 days fighting COVID-19.

Sgt. Warren “was placed on a ventilator, coded several times, experienced many ups and downs, however, managed to fight his way back home,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.















Warren has spent almost a month at the Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital.

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, Sgt. Warren is heading home from the local inpatient physical rehabilitation hospital.







Images courtesy of Raychelle Riley

The almost 30-year member of law enforcement is going to spend time recovering at home.

Sgt. Warren is a retired veteran who has been deployed four times.