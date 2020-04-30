Local car paint manufacturer making hand sanitizer for hospitals

The owner of a local shop that makes all kinds of paints for cars, decided to making something with out any color at all for hospitals in our area.

At automotivetouchup.com they can add sanitizer to their vast array of car paint colors. They found out that making it is a lot easier to make than their complex auto paints.

“This is a lot cleaner. When dealing with the paint, you’re going to get paint all over you, but with this you’re not,” says Wilbert Bee, a paint technician.

Bee and his general manager Paul Fernandez realized they could jump in the relief effort after realizing they had half the ingredients for hand sanitizer in house.

“We donated our time basically. Getting the materials and everything, that wasn’t a difficult thing. The real thing is we put our time into it. I gave my time. One of our other employees gave his personal time. We made sure we got it done that way,” says Fernandez.

Following the World Health Organization’s guidelines they traded off early mornings and late nights.

Each batch of hand sanitizer takes about 45 minutes to make and perfecting took no time at all.

“First one went perfect. We make acrylic lacquer. I do a lot of things like that far more complex than something like this. That’s another reason we were able to just jump into it,” says Fernandez.

“It felt pretty good to help someone out. Hand sanitizer is something they really need right now. To help fight the virus it felt pretty good, gratifying, to help somebody else,” says Bee.

The two donated what they made to LCMC hospitals around the New Orleans area.

With one large donation under their belt, they’re just waiting on their next shipment of supplues to get right back to work.