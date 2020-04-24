Livingston Parish to distribute donated re-usable masks at select community locations

Breaking News
Updated Daily: View the latest information on school closures in Louisiana
Nearly a dozen locations scattered across the parish will give out free cloth masks starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, according to the Livingston Parish Office and Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).

(BRProud) – Livingston Parish will distribute donated, high-quality re-useable masks on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 8:00am to 5:00pm at selected area locations.

The PPE will be distributed at the following locations:

City of Denham Springs Fire Department

930 Government Drive, Denham Springs

Walker High School

9677 Florida Blvd., Walker (Carpool Lane – enter off of North Palmetto Street)

Fire District #1 – Albany

29778 South Montpelier Ave., Albany

Fire District #2 – Springfield

32280 Terry Street, Springfield

French Settlement Police Department

16015 Hwy 16, French Settlement

Fire District #5 (3 locations)

#1 – 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs

#2 – 31747 Myers Road, Denham Springs

#3 – 25500 Hwy 16 South, Denham Springs

Mandy’s Primary Healthcare

Oak Point Shopping Center (Watson)

First Baptist Church

29401 South Frost Road, Livingston

Sponsors and participants in the distribution include Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP), City of Denham Springs, Denham Springs Fire Department, City of Walker, Fire District #1 (Albany), Albany Police Department, Fire District #2 (Springfield), French Settlement Police Department, Fire District #5 (Denham Springs), Mandy’s Primary Healthcare and First Baptist Church of Livingston.

