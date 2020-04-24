Livingston Parish to distribute donated re-usable masks at select community locations

(BRProud) – Livingston Parish will distribute donated, high-quality re-useable masks on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 8:00am to 5:00pm at selected area locations.
The PPE will be distributed at the following locations:
City of Denham Springs Fire Department–
930 Government Drive, Denham Springs
Walker High School–
9677 Florida Blvd., Walker (Carpool Lane – enter off of North Palmetto Street)
Fire District #1 – Albany–
29778 South Montpelier Ave., Albany
Fire District #2 – Springfield–
32280 Terry Street, Springfield
French Settlement Police Department–
16015 Hwy 16, French Settlement
Fire District #5 (3 locations)–
#1 – 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs
#2 – 31747 Myers Road, Denham Springs
#3 – 25500 Hwy 16 South, Denham Springs
Mandy’s Primary Healthcare–
Oak Point Shopping Center (Watson)
First Baptist Church–
29401 South Frost Road, Livingston
Sponsors and participants in the distribution include Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP), City of Denham Springs, Denham Springs Fire Department, City of Walker, Fire District #1 (Albany), Albany Police Department, Fire District #2 (Springfield), French Settlement Police Department, Fire District #5 (Denham Springs), Mandy’s Primary Healthcare and First Baptist Church of Livingston.