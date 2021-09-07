Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of deputy known as “Mawmaw Mildew”

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is paying tribute to Deputy Laura James.

James died on Monday, September 6 after battling COVID-19.

Sheriff Jason Ard of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office shared this message about the passing of “Mawmaw Mildew”.

‘R.I.P. LPSO Deputy Laura James

It breaks my heart to report that Deputy Laura James died today following a month long battle with COVID-19. Her courageous battle has impacted every member of the LPSO. Laura shared her journey on her personal Facebook page. She shared this: ‘I Love each and everyone and feel yalls prayers.’

For those who didn’t have the pleasure of knowing Deputy James, allow me to tell you more about her legacy. Deputy James had been involved in Emergency Communications for 26 years. For 9 of those years, she #served & #protected with LPSO. The rest of her career was split between Livingston Parish 911 and the Denham Springs Police Department. She helped to train new LPSO employees and filled in for the Dispatch Sergeant in their absence. Laura was one of the nicest, sweetest and most genuine people you could ever meet. She was known to one of the road guys as “Mawmaw Mildew” because she had been in Dispatch so long. Laura wore that nickname with pride as she knew those guys respected her. Some of her other nicknames were LouLou and Lala. She will also be missed during our annual Christmas Crusades as she would happily volunteer to help spread smiles across Livingston Parish. She also loved her family, traveling to Tennessee and Neil McCoy.

Captain Jack Varnado is over our LPSO Communications Division. He says, ‘When I was hired, Laura was the first dispatcher that I saw and she greeted me with a hug and was so excited for me. I’ll never forget her words of encouragement that day and she continued to encourage me each and every day. I will miss her smile but will never forget her positive attitude and sense of humor.’

We offer our condolences to Laura’s family including her husband Richard, her children Trey & Caly & her 3 grandchildren. Please remember her family and co-workers in your prayers.

Isaiah 6:8

Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?” And I said, “Here am I. Send me!”

There won’t be another like Laura James. We will all miss her at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.’