Livingston Parish PPE distribution

Livingston Parish, LA- Livingston Parish will distribute donated personal protective equipment this Saturday.

Starting from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, high-quality, washable, re-usable masks will be handed out at the following locations Saturday, April 25th, 2020.

Saturday, April 25th

8:00am – 5:00pm

LOCATIONS:

City of Denham Springs Fire Department

930 Government Drive, Denham Springs

Walker High School

9677 Florida Blvd., Walker (Carpool Lane – enter off of North Palmetto Street)

Fire District #1 – Albany

29778 South Montpelier Ave., Albany

Fire District #2 – Springfield

32280 Terry Street, Springfield

French Settlement Police Department

16015 Hwy 16, French Settlement

Fire District #5 (3 locations)

#1 – 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs

#2 – 31747 Myers Road, Denham Springs

#3 – 25500 Hwy 16 South, Denham Springs

Mandy’s Primary Healthcare

Oak Point Shopping Center (Watson)

First Baptist Church

29401 South Frost Road, Livingston

These masks are made of cloth and can be washed.