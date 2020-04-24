Livingston Parish PPE distribution

Livingston Parish, LA- Livingston Parish will distribute donated personal protective equipment this Saturday.
Starting from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, high-quality, washable, re-usable masks will be handed out at the following locations Saturday, April 25th, 2020.
Saturday, April 25th
8:00am – 5:00pm
LOCATIONS:
City of Denham Springs Fire Department
930 Government Drive, Denham Springs
Walker High School
9677 Florida Blvd., Walker (Carpool Lane – enter off of North Palmetto Street)
Fire District #1 – Albany
29778 South Montpelier Ave., Albany
Fire District #2 – Springfield
32280 Terry Street, Springfield
French Settlement Police Department
16015 Hwy 16, French Settlement
Fire District #5 (3 locations)
#1 – 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs
#2 – 31747 Myers Road, Denham Springs
#3 – 25500 Hwy 16 South, Denham Springs
Mandy’s Primary Healthcare
Oak Point Shopping Center (Watson)
First Baptist Church
29401 South Frost Road, Livingston
These masks are made of cloth and can be washed.