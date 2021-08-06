Livingston Parish parents object to students wearing a face mask

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Some parents in Livingston Parish are angry at the 2021-2022 Livingston Parish School System COVID-19 guidelines.

Students and staff are required to wear a face mask.

About a dozen parents attended the Aug. 5 school board meeting to express their concerns about the guidance.

“They can’t breathe. They can’t talk. They are thirsty,” said one parent.

One mother is thinking about taking her child out of school due to the mask mandate.

“What point in society did we decide is more important constitution rights,” said one parent.

On Monday, Attorney General Jeff Landry released two forms he says people can use to get around against mask and vaccine mandates.

Parents in Livingston Parish are starting to take advantage of the forms.

“To muzzle our learning children is a horrible thing, it’s wrong,” said one parent.

Superintendent Joe Murphy says the school board is following Governor John Bel Edwards’s mask mandate, however, he is open to hearing any personal objections.