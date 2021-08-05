Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Livingston Parish officer dies following battle with COVID-19

Coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office mourn the loss of Corporal Robert McKinney.

Sheriff Jason Ard made the announcement via Facebook on Thursday afternoon, stating McKinney passed away following an almost two-week-long battle with COVID-19.

McKinney joined LPSO in May of 2011 and was assigned to the Livingston Parish Detention Center as a correctional deputy. He worked his way into a supervisor position as a shift Corporal.

Sheriff Ard says McKinney was always glad to be at work and love the people he worked with.

There won’t be another like McKinney.  We will all miss him  at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. 

Sheriff Jason Ard

He wore his badge proudly.

