WATCH LIVE: Sen. John Cornyn to receive briefing on COVID-19 response in the Rio Grande Valley

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Senator John Cornyn will visit the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 response, followed by a roundtable with local officials and a press conference.

The senator’s office says he will discuss how the region has utilized federal resources through the CARES Act for the needs of the area.

In March, Sen. Cornyn supported passage of the federal CARES Act, which ensured relief to the Rio Grande Valley.

The Rio Grande Valley’s county judges will be also joining Sen. Cornyn, as well as several health care workers.

The press conference will be held at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Regional Academic Health Center.