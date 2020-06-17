Live music is coming back under Phase 2a

NEW ORLEANS – There has been a significant change to Phase 2 of reopening in Louisiana that will please fans of live music.

It’s called “Phase 2a,” and it lifts the ban on live music in bars and clubs.

Music venue owners can apply to the State Fire Marshal’s Office for permission to have live music with certain regulations.

The performers must be 12 feet away from the audience, and there must be a sufficient air conditioning system to keep air moving away from the performers and away from the crowd.

You can find more information on opensafely.la.gov.