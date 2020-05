UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA-- Over these past few weeks, there have been may horror stories of COVID-19 patients passing away, alone. For the safety of the loved one's family, as a patient is hospitalized, they are separated from their family. It is necessary, but it is also necessary to make sure the patient feels the support of the family so that they can continue to fight to get better. One nurse is determined to help families stay together.

Toni Rougeou is a nurse who works with stroke patients. During the first few weeks of the pandemic, few patients were coming into the hospital for strokes, but there were alternatively about 60 new COVID-19 patients that were in the hospital, distanced from their families.