WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards briefing on COVID-19 in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold his weekly briefing on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 Thursday afternoon as hospitalizations statewide reach an eight-month high.

The briefing is set to get underway at 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

According to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, there are now 1,602 patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus around the state. That is the highest level since July 24 when there were 1,600 hospitalizations statewide.

The LDH also reported 3,851 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 31 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 279,321 and deaths to 6,964.

Edwards spent the morning at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge as health care workers received their COVID-19 vaccines.