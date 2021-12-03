LIVE AT 11 A.M.: Gov. Edwards to hold briefing on COVID-19, update on omicron in Louisiana

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-19, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing Friday morning on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19, including an update on the Omicron variant.

The briefing is set to begin at 11 a.m. from Governor’s Press Room in Baton Rouge.

There have been no cases of the newest variant of concern identified by the World Health Organization in Louisiana so far, but the Louisiana Department of Health DH is strongly recommending Louisiana residents prepare by receiving the vaccine and urging those who have not yet been vaccinated to receive a vaccination.

State health officials are also suggesting that all international travelers test three to five days after arrival — regardless of vaccination status or recent history of COVID-19 infection.