Lithuania to impose lockdown during Easter

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuania says it will restrict public movement and impose lockdown on major cities during Easter weekend to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the predominantly Catholic nation.

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis says Lithuanian cities and towns will be closed for non-residents from Friday night until Monday night.

The only exceptions apply to medical, emergency services staff and the military.

Citizens will be allowed out for funerals, sudden medical situations and if they live and work in different municipalities.

The Baltic country of 3 million has reported 15 deaths and 912 confirmed COVID-19 cases.