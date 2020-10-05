List: Positive coronavirus tests from Trump administration, 2020 campaign

(NEXSTAR) – A week ago, a White House Rose Garden event formally announcing the Supreme Court Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett looked like a crowning moment for President Donald Trump and his GOP colleagues as they moved to shift the court to the right, but following the coronavirus outbreak among team Trump and many of the Republican elite, the ceremony is increasingly being eyed as a possible spreading event.
Video from the September 24th event shows Utah Senator Mike Lee, Former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and others conversing in close proximity without masks. Each of those individuals has since reported a positive test for the virus that causes COVID-19.
No one knows how, when or from whom Trump became infected. Nor is it established who, if anyone, has contracted the disease from him. But we do know the list of his associates reporting positive test results continues to grow.
Here’s a look at the most recent test result information reported for several of the key figures surrounding the White House and the 2020 campaign as of Monday.
Trump Family and Administration
- President Donald Trump – Positive
- First Lady Melania Trump – Positive
- Jared Kushner (son-in-law) and Ivanka Trump (daughter) – Negative
- Barron Trump (son) – Negative
- White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany – Positive
- Campaign Manager Bill Stepien – Positive
- Trump Personal Assistant Nick Luna – Positive
- Trump’s Aide Hope Hicks – Positive
- Former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway – Positive
- U.S. Secretary of Treasure Steve Mnuchin – Negative
- U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar – Negative
- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross – Negative
- Assistant White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt – Positive
- Assistant White House Press Secretary Chad Gilmartin – Positive
Lawmakers and figures associated with the 2020 campaign
- Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen – Negative
- Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden – Negative
- Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris – Negative
- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi – Negative
- RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel – Positive
- Nominee for Supreme Court Justice, Amy Coney Barrett – Negative
- Senator Mike Lee (Utah) – Positive
- Senator Thom Tillis (North Carolina) – Positive
- Senator Ron Johnson (Wisconsin) – Positive
- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie – Positive
As the list of infected individuals in Trump’s orbit grows, health officials are being forced to work backwards through a busy campaign itinerary to determine who else may have been exposed.
State health officials in New Jersey have contacted more than 200 people who attended a campaign fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster on Thursday, hours before the president announced he had COVID-19.
Somerset County officials were meanwhile contacting employees who worked the event, most of whom live in the county. In a joint statement issued Sunday, the officials asked guests and employees to monitor their symptoms and, if they were close to President Trump or his staff, to quarantine for 14 days.
The officials, who started seeking the information on Friday, said on Sunday that the White House had sent them a list of 206 guests. They declined to say when they had received the names. They were advising guests not to be tested for five to seven days out from the event.
“While the risk is low, a negative test earlier than that time cannot definitively rule out that COVID-19 will not develop,” the statement said.
White House spokesman Judd Deere said the president had no contact with any donors or staff that “would be considered to be ‘close’ based on CDC guidelines (more than 15 minutes and within 6 feet).”
“During the roundtable event and remarks, the President was more than 6 feet away from all participants,” he said.
Questions have also arisen about possible exposure during the first presidential debate last Tuesday.
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace Sunday slammed members of the first family and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for not wearing masks at the first presidential debate in Cleveland Tuesday, Time reports.
In an interview with campaign adviser Steve Cortes on “Fox News Sunday,” he pointed out that only he, President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden were exempt from the rule that attendees wear masks.
“Everybody was told to wear a mask. Why did the first family and chief of staff feel that the rules for everybody else didn’t apply to them,” he asked.
Cortes pointed out that all in attendance were tested before the debate. He also said “we also believe in some element of individual choice.”
“There was no freedom of choice,” Wallace replied. “They broke the rules.”
The Associated Press Contributed to this report.