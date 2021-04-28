LIST: Parishes lifting mask mandates

NEW ORLEANS — In accordance with the decision by the CDC, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the statewide mask mandate will be lifted.

The statewide mask mandate has been in effect since July 2020, marking it just shy of a year old.

The governor’s latest coronavirus executive order will go into effect Wednesday and remain in effect at least through May 26.

Local leaders, however, reserve the right to continue enforcing the mandate.

See below a list of parishes that have lifted their mask mandate, and what accompanying rules are now in place.

Jefferson Parish

Like Gov. Edwards’ new order, masks will still be required on public transit, in K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and health care facilities.

Buildings where a mask mandate remains, include:

Joseph S. Yenni Building

General Government Building

Charles Odom Building

Jefferson Parish Credit Union

Jefferson Parish libraries

JPRD facilities and Courts (1st Parish, 2nd Parish, 24th and Juvenile)

The updated proclamation will be in effect for the next 28 days.

St. Bernard Parish

Parish President McInnis asks residents to respect the right of private businesses who wish to continue mask mandates on or in their establishments.

McInnis stated: “Though the mask mandate has been lifted, it is important for citizens to get vaccinated, be mindful of others, continue to practice physical distancing.”

St. Charles Parish

St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell has announced that the mask mandate in St. Charles Parish will be lifted effective immediately.

Based on the Governor’s order, masks will still be required on public transit, in K-12 schools, colleges, and health care facilities. State buildings such as the DMV will also continue to adhere to mask-wearing and social distancing.

The mask mandate is lifted for all St. Charles Parish Government Buildings, including the courthouse. Additionally, temperature checks will no longer be required to enter government buildings.

Masks are still required in the courtrooms per orders by the 29th Judicial District Court for the Parish of St. Charles. Due to the size of the council chambers and the inability to properly social distance, masks will still be required during meetings taking place in the council chambers.

Per the Governor’s executive order, businesses now retain the authority to require masks for their employees and patrons. All are encouraged to continue to follow CDC guidelines and take necessary steps to protect themselves from the virus, including handwashing, social distancing, and vaccinations.

Livingston Parish

Following the Governor’s announcement, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks has lifted the mask mandate in unincorporated areas of the parish. The press release reads, “President Ricks applauds the Governor and believes this is a step in the right direction.”

Local businesses have the right to impose a mask mandate within their own facilities.

All are encouraged to continue to follow CDC guidelines and take necessary steps to protect themselves from the virus, including handwashing, social distancing, and vaccinations.

Plaquemines Parish

Following sustained improvement in COVID hospitalizations and an increase in the supply and availability of vaccines, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that some COVID-19 mitigation measures would be eased starting April 28. The statewide mask mandate will be lifted, but masks will still be required for specific settings.

Based upon the updated mask guidelines, Parish President Kirk Lepine has lifted the mandatory mask requirements in Plaquemines Parish. Plaquemines Parish would no longer require masks to be worn in Parish-operated buildings, except for those mandates specified by the Governor (public transit, in K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and healthcare facilities).

President Lepine also stated that individual businesses and other government agencies in the Parish could make their own decisions and set their requirements. President Lepine asks all residents to respect the right of private businesses who wish to continue mask mandates on or in their establishments.

“Now that vaccines are more widely available, I am lifting the facemask requirement in all buildings operated by Plaquemines Parish Government,” he added “The pandemic is still with us, so I urge everyone to keep vigilant and to continue to follow safe practices. It is important for citizens to get vaccinated, be mindful of others, continue to practice physical distancing.”