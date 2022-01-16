Licensed Mississippi hospitals required to participate in state COVID System of Care Plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) issued a statewide order making participation in Mississippi COVID System of Care Plan mandatory for all licensed hospitals. The order was effective at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The order will continue until Jan. 23 unless health officials revoke the order prior to that time.

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and limited ICU availability, and the inability of ill patients in rural areas to access care, MSDH is activating this Limited System of Care Plan.

All Mississippi hospitals must participate in the plan to allow the most critically ill patients to be transferred for care while not overburdening any hospital.

The order includes situations such as:

Heart attacks

Strokes

Immediate neurosurgical intervention (such as a severe car accident)

Transplant patients with complications

Ventilated patients at a hospital without an ICU, respiratory therapy or a ventilator

Mississippi MED-COM will direct patients to available beds. When no beds are available, patients will be directed to hospital destinations on a rotating basis based on geography and resource availability.