Libert’s Kitchen feeding city’s most vulnerable for ten weeks

As the COVID crisis rages on, people still need help feeding themselves and their families.

Liberty’s Kitchen, that helps teach young people workforce training, is handing out 10,000 meals to the people who need it most.

Even through a mask the smell of red beans and rice is strong.

Volunteers at Liberty’s Kitchen prepare meals for local non-profits helping out the city’s most vulnerable.

“Citizens still need help, citizens still need assistance. We’re very glad that we’re able to step in and provide this through the generous donation through the Hilton foundation,” says Tasheena Butler, COO of Liberty’s Kitchen.

This is made possible after the Hilton Foundation donated $100,000 to Liberty’s Kitchen. This way the kitchen can make 10,000 meals over the next ten weeks.

“The 10,000 meals seemed a little daunting, I’ll admit. I was like ‘uhh, uhh, 10,000 meals?! 1,000 meals a week?’ Through our efforts and through the cooperation of the other organizations and knowing who it is that we’re serving it has energized all of us to put our best foot forward,” says Butler.

“It feels very collaborative right now. That we’re trying to find some light at the end of a very long tunnel,” says Dennis Bagneris, CEO of Liberty’s Kitchen.

On Wednesday the meals were sent to Lantern Light, which helps feed the city’s homeless. The organization says that the help couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We have a limited staff at this time. We can’t use the many volunteers that we would normally use. It really helps us to continue to provide a hot meal for those who continue to come to the center,” says Kenitcha Grooms-Williams, executive director of Lantern Light.

As of July 29th, the kitchen is in its second week of their ten week commitment. So far, the meals are are well received.

“That’s just the icing on the cake. It feels good for us to do it, but knowing they’re well received and enjoyed. Well, that makes us just want to do it that much more,” says Butler.

Lantern Light is just one out of the five organizations that Liberty’s Kitchen is helping.