LHSAA: All winter sports championships and all spring sports seasons and championships cancelled

LOUISIANA – The Louisiana High School Athletic Association made several announcements on Thursday morning.

The decision was made to cancel all winter sport championships. In addition, all spring sports seasons and championships have been cancelled.

LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine made decision, with recommendations from the executive committee and other LHSAA staff.

In the memo sent to schools, LHSAA officials say to shelter in place until April 30, as advised by the school superintendents in the state. The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Louisiana is still on the rise, as things must get worse before they can get better.

LHSAA also says part of decision to cancel sports came after Governor John Bel Edwards opted to implement distance learning and keep schools closed for the rest of the school year.

