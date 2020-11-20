Letter and video from Gov. Edwards urges more COVID-19 compliance as cases and hospitalizations rise statewide

BATON ROUGE – On Friday, in a message shared statewide, Gov. John Bel Edwards urged all Louisianans to take COVID-19 seriously this holiday season, as Louisiana enters its third surge with increasing cases of coronavirus and hospitalizations.

The Governor’s office shared the following video.

Mitigation measures including wearing a mask and social distancing work, but Louisiana’s numbers clearly show that there needs to be more compliance. The latest numbers show that nearly 212,000 Louisanans have been diagnosed with COVID and sadly, it has claimed the lives of more than 6,000 of our citizens.

“Healthcare workers in hospitals across Louisiana are extremely worried about their staffing and capacity levels not being able to keep up with the growing number of citizens being diagnosed with COVID-19 and being hospitalized. They need us all to do our part to slow the spread,” said Gov. Edwards.“This third surge we are experiencing is worse than the others, and it is so concerning that the Centers for Disease Control has asked that all holiday travel plans be canceled. This year’s holiday celebrations should not look like those from last year.The risk is too great. I know that we want to be together for the holidays, but we need to protect each other and make the sacrifices now so that we can come together when it is much safer.”

Read the full letter below.