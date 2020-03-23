LDH will now provide updated COVID-19 numbers once daily. Next update Monday at noon.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab.

Following the model of the CDC, the Louisiana Department of Health will move to once-daily reporting on the number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths. The Department is now reporting positive cases and completed tests from the State Lab and commercial labs. The next update will be Monday at noon and daily updates will follow at noon seven days a week.

Deaths

To date, the Department has reported 20 deaths. There are no new deaths to report.

Guidance

The Department of Health has issued new guidance limiting all surgeries unless the procedure is for the treatment of a medical emergency or life-saving measure. All guidance memos issued can be found on the Department of Health website.

Additional information

On Sunday, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statewide Stay at Home Order. Click here to review the order.

It is critical that Louisiana residents stay home. Only leave home if necessary to work, go to the grocery, pharmacy or to fulfill other essential needs.