LDH: Two more pediatric COVID-19 deaths brings total number to 13 since the start of pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two more people under the age of 18 have died from COVID-19, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

That makes five pediatric deaths from COVID-19 since the latest surge began in Louisiana.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 13 children have died from the virus.

Including the two children who recently died from the virus, the state is now sitting at 12,582 total COVID-19 deaths.

The latest children to die from this virus were “between the ages of 0 and 4” and “between the ages of 12 and 17.”

If you would like to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Louisiana Department of Health has details below:

Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. The FDA has fully authorized Pfizer’s Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older. The Pfizer vaccine for those between the ages of 12 and 15 remains under emergency use authorization. Parents should confirm with the vaccine provider that their child is under 18 to ensure the Pfizer vaccine is available before making an appointment. COVID-19 vaccines are widely available at more than 1,400 locations in all of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, including at pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare clinics, and doctor’s offices. For a list of locations, visit LDH’s vaccine directory or visit vaccines.gov, which is maintained by the federal government. Please note that some sites may be temporarily inactive due to Hurricane Ida. Before you go, check with the site you intend to visit to ensure that it is open. To get a list of vaccine locations near you text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish. If you have questions, would like to speak with a medical professional or need help scheduling an appointment, call 211 or Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

“Any life lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy, but the loss of a child is profoundly heartbreaking. Just a week ago today, our hearts were heavy with the loss of a young child, and today we feel the loss doubly with the deaths of two more,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. “To best protect our young children who are not eligible to get the vaccine, as well as ourselves and our loved ones, we can do two simple things: get the vaccine and wear a mask.”