LDH Thursday morning update: 8 deaths, 347 cases of coronavirus in Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health released new numbers on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

The total number of reported cases across Louisiana is now 347.

The number of coronavirus related fatalities is up to 8, and in the following parishes:

  • Orleans Parish – 6 deaths
  • Jefferson Parish – 1 death
  • St. James Parish – 1 death

New information is listed below:

  • Louisiana has completed 805 COVID-19 tests
  • 17 out of 64 parishes have reported positive cases
  • Orleans Parish has the most cases, at 231
  • Jefferson Parish has the second most cases, at 62
