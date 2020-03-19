LDH Thursday morning update: 8 deaths, 347 cases of coronavirus in Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health released new numbers on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
The total number of reported cases across Louisiana is now 347.
The number of coronavirus related fatalities is up to 8, and in the following parishes:
- Orleans Parish – 6 deaths
- Jefferson Parish – 1 death
- St. James Parish – 1 death
New information is listed below:
- Louisiana has completed 805 COVID-19 tests
- 17 out of 64 parishes have reported positive cases
- Orleans Parish has the most cases, at 231
- Jefferson Parish has the second most cases, at 62