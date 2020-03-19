LDH Thursday morning update: 8 deaths, 347 cases of coronavirus in Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health released new numbers on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

The total number of reported cases across Louisiana is now 347.

The number of coronavirus related fatalities is up to 8, and in the following parishes:

Orleans Parish – 6 deaths

Jefferson Parish – 1 death

St. James Parish – 1 death

New information is listed below:

Louisiana has completed 805 COVID-19 tests

17 out of 64 parishes have reported positive cases

Orleans Parish has the most cases, at 231

Jefferson Parish has the second most cases, at 62

LDH Cases by Age Group bar graph

LDH statewide COVID-19 map